F.A.R—For All Routes is our outdoor travel line for anyone, made from recycled, water- and abrasion-resistant materials for wherever outside takes you. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this versatile 45L Tote packs a day’s worth of travel essentials, whether for an all-day beach trip or picnic. A top cinch closure adjusts to how much you pack, while an exterior and interior pocket system organizes your phone, passport, and other valuables within reach.