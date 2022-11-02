Away

F.a.r Duffle 55l

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

The 55L travel duffle is the medium-sized bag in the F.A.R collection that holds a week’s worth of gear, whether you’re driving through the Mojave Desert or island-hopping in Greece. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features our unique compression system that helps you pack more in and convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances. F.A.R—For All Routes is our outdoor travel line for anyone, made from recycled, water- and abrasion-resistant materials for wherever outside takes you.