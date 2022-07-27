Away

F.a.r Convertible Backpack 45l

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

F.A.R—For All Routes is our outdoor travel line for anyone, made from recycled, water- and abrasion-resistant materials for wherever outside takes you. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this 45L Convertible Backpack holds a carry-on suitcase worth of essentials for up to a five-day excursion, whether for a riverside stay in the Poconos or a getaway to Joshua Tree. Loaded with thoughtful design features inside and out, this versatile backpack has dual interior and exterior compression systems that help you pack more in and multiple pockets systems that securely stash valuables and keep them within reach. Made to work for long-distance travel, convert the removable padded straps into a backpack or duffle anytime, and use the chest strap when in backpack mode for a more supported carry.