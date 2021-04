Out From Under

Ezra Short

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60786654; Color Code: 079 Classic heathered sweat shorts from Out From Under. Easy fit with a pull-on waist and cutoff hem. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 60% Cotton, 40% polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Waist: 26” - Length: 16”