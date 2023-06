Victoria Beckham Beauty

Eyewear Eyeshadow Stick

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

VB’s modern eye essential: A clean, pigment-rich, ultra-creamy buildable eyeshadow stick with waterproof wear that lasts up to 8 hours. Benefits:7 fashion shades, 2 statement finishes. Glides on with easy, tug-free application and blends seamlessly....Read more