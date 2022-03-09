Urban Decay

Eyeshadow Primer Potion

At Urban Decay

This creamy eyeshadow primer ensures your shadow stays vibrant and crease-free all day. Create endless eye looks that last with our not-so-secret weapon, Eyeshadow Primer Potion. This creamy eye primer keeps your eyeshadow crease-free, your colour vibrant, and your application smooth. Formulated with polymer technology, this vegan formula* beauty essential serves as the perfect foundation for your eyeshadow and eyeliner, filling in any surface imperfections and prepping lids for all-day wear.