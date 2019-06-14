Step out into the sunshine with this elegant midi dress from Sofiacute,a Jeans by Sofiacute,a Vergara, available exclusively at Walmart.com. This fun summer dress has an off-the-shoulder design with ruffle trim and a subtle set of eyelet embroidery. Pair it with espadrilles or sandals for a day look or dress it up for a night on the town with heels. Sal al sol con este elegante vestido a media pierna de Sofiacute,a Jeans de Sofiacute,a Vergara, disponible exclusivamente en Walmart.com. Este divertido vestido veraniego tiene un sutil pero intrincado bordado con ojales y un disentilde,o con hombros descubiertos y ribete de volantes. Combiacute,nalo con unas alpargatas o sandalias para un look de diacute,a o luacute,celo con tacones para una noche en la ciudad.