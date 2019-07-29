one of a kind // site exclusive // ships within 2 business days from nyc
Something a little different. Handpainted golden chinoiserie design on vintage leather mini bag, with fluttering ostrich feather details.
composition:
exterior from vintage leather, paint
Kisslock top closure
measurements:
5.5” x 8” x 2” w/ 5.5” drop
notes on condition: 4/Great
Please note: Each piece is a mix of vintage, recycled, or new components. Please love any slight imperfections, signs of age, or qualities typical of vintage garments as part of the piece's unique history!