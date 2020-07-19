GUIRONG

Eyeglass Holder Stand

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

COMPATIBILITY - Perfect for most standard size of eyeglasses or sunglasses. Offer a safe, comfortable and protective breathing room to your precious glasses. STYLE & FUNCTION - Always wondering where your glasses is? Eyeglass holder stand can help you keep your glasses handy, the eyeglass & spectacles holder rest on the nose, with the back securing them in place, avoid the lens getting scratching or crushed. MULTIPURPOSE USE - Glasses stand can put on the night stand, dressers, office desk, great for decorating your home and office, to not only add convenience. Eyewear retainer also can hold some small thing, such as ring, necklace, watch, rubber band and etc. UNIQUE DESIGN & GIFT IDEA - These beautifully hand-crafted spectacles holders can be gifted to your loved ones as it reflects a fresh trend synonymous with fun along with functionality. It makes a beautiful unique gift for Valentine’s day, Mother's Day, Father's day, anniversary, birthday, house warming or for wedding guests. SWEET CUSTOMER SERVICE - If you have any questions or concerns about the product you purchased, just contact us immediately. We are more than happy to assist you. NOTE: PLEASE CHECK "SOLD BY" SELLER NAME, only products SOLD BY GUIRONG ARE GUARANTEED GENUINE. Find a safety place for your glasses and stand by your handy. Glass stand can hold most size glasses. MAKES A PERFECT PRESENT: The perfect gift idea of Mother's day, Father's day, Valentine’s day, anniversary, birthday, house warming and wedding guests.