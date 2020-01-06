Burts Bees

Eye Shadow Palette In Countryside Lavender

$12.99

It's time to go natural, without a shadow of a doubt. Burt's Bees Eye Shadow Palette is a 100% natural formula that's both easy-to-blend and long-lasting, resisting creasing, fading and smudging for all-day wear. Made with Bamboo, Honey and Vitamin E, this mineral eye makeup nourishes skin and enhances your natural glow for beautiful results inside and out. Burt's Bees Eye Shadow is talc-free and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Available in four color palettes, each inspired by nature, the trios contain just the right amount of beautiful pigment. Apply one shade or use all three to contour and define. Burt's Bees Eye Shadow is formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum or synthetic fragrances. It's dermatologist tested and never tested on animals.