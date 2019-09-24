Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
One Ocean Beauty

Eye Revival Marine Cream

$74.00
At One Ocean Beauty
Marine Active 1: Biofermented Exopolysaccharide isolated from brown kelp off the Northern Coast of France - Stimulates hyaluronic acid synthesis to replenish the skin, recovering the skin's volume and elasticity - Visibly improves the area and volume of fine lines and wrinkles High Performance Hexapeptides | Tetrapeptides Actives - Targets wrinkle formation at a molecular level in a natural and non-invasive manner - Provides significant reduction in the appearance of expression wrinkles - Helps to decongest and drain puffy eyebags, enhancing elasticity - Reduces dark circles
Featured in 1 story
9 Beauty Brands That Are Helping Save The Ocean
by Karina Hoshikawa