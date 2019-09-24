Marine Active 1: Biofermented Exopolysaccharide isolated from brown kelp off the Northern Coast of France
- Stimulates hyaluronic acid synthesis to replenish the skin, recovering the skin's volume and elasticity
- Visibly improves the area and volume of fine lines and wrinkles
High Performance Hexapeptides | Tetrapeptides Actives
- Targets wrinkle formation at a molecular level in a natural and non-invasive manner
- Provides significant reduction in the appearance of expression wrinkles
- Helps to decongest and drain puffy eyebags, enhancing elasticity
- Reduces dark circles