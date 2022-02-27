Cosmedix

Eye Genius Brilliant Eye Complex

Your eyes are the window to your soul, and as we age it becomes more difficult to protect the area around your eyes from problems such as dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness. As a cosmeceutical, the Cosmedix Eye Genius Brilliant Eye Complex is packed with ingredients such as Sodium Hyaluronate, Borago Oil and Vitamin E to help reduce those issues. The addition of perfluorocarbons further helps to revive tired, aging eyes by attracting vital oxygen to where it’s needed most. The addition of light-reflective mica gives the skin an instant boost of brightness for results you can see today and tomorrow. What are the benefits of using Cosmedix Eye Genius Brilliant Eye Complex? Improves dry and dehydrated skin Helps to reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles around the eyes Aids in reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crows feet Can be used under makeup as a moisturising eye primer Helps to improve loss of firmness What are the key ingredients in the Cosmedix Eye Genius Brilliant Eye Complex? Five firming peptides including: Lipopeptide, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 (Matrixyl), Acetyl Octapeptide-3, Caprooyl Tetrapeptide-3. These help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Borago Oil and Vitamin E: Hydrate and help to reduce the look of puffiness. Light-Reflecting Mica: Illuminates the appearance of dark circles. Who is the Cosmedix Eye Genius Brilliant Eye Complex for? The eye complex is suitable for all skin types but will be greatly beneficial for those looking to fix common issues that occur with aging such as wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes. It’s recommended that you use the Cosmedix Eye Genius Brilliant Eye Complex in the AM and PM on clean and dry skin, following the use of a cleanser such as the Cosmedix Purity Solution Nourishing Deep Cleansing Oil.