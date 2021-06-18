Haus Laboratories

Eye-dentify Gel Pencil

$18.00 $7.20

Buy Now Review It

The journey to find yourself isn’t always a straight line, so this color-packed creamy gel pencil eyeliner guides any line with the ultimate control to change it up from a smooth single wing to a graphic liner look with ease. An art-inspired, sharpenable tip combines with a no-slip formula for all-day, vibrant payoff that moves with you. SHOW YOUR TRUE COLORS Each of the 20 shades in shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes offer one-swipe payoff and true, vibrant saturation for a bold, high-impact finish that matches your mood. SLIP INTO A NEW LOOK A blend of creamy, no-tug ingredients make it easy to slide into any look from a smooth single wing to a graphic look with even, controlled application—or color outside the lines and get messy with it. LEAVE YOUR IMPRESSION Leave your mark with longwearing, transfer-proof color that sets fast and stays put so you can throw it on and go. EYE-DENTIFY GEL PENCIL EYELINER comes in: Punk - Jet Black Go Diva - Matte Deep Brown Statuesque - Brown With Multi-Color Pearl Burn - Matte Deep Maroon Aura - Matte White Street - Matte Deep Gray Dazzled - Metallic Marigold Antique Rose - Metallic Rose Gold Creep - Matte Deep Navy Royale - Metallic Yellow Gold Mood - Matte Deep Purple Sculpture - Matte Burnt Terracotta Pride - Violet With Pink Pearl Hunted - Matte Deep Green Blade - Metallic Silver Empire - Emerald With Green Pearl Denim Rebel - Blue With Silver Pearl Open Wide - Matte Pastel Pink Priscilla - Matte Pastel Blue Grime - Matte Kelly Green UP TO 12-HOUR WEAR WATERPROOF TRANSFER-PROOF SMUDGE-RESISTANT CRUELTY-FREE VEGAN 1.4 g / 0.049 oz Ingredients listed in product images.