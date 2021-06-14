Ultra Violette

Extreme Screen Hydrating Body & Hand Spf50

When the sun’s perilous rays strike, make sure you’re protecting your limbs and hands via the Extreme Screen Hydrating Body & Hand SPF50. Enveloping skin in SPF50+ with a dash of (well, four hours of, to be precise) water and sweat resistance to boot, this versatile formula gives a shimmery sheen, smells delightful and is incredibly hydrating. Plant-derived pentavitin pumps skin with moisture (think: plump, juicy skin with a side of satisfied glee), aloe vera soothes and vitamin E nourishes while fighting against pesky free radicals—the the DNA-damaging environmental aggressors that attack cells, breaking down collagen and accelerating the skin-ageing process.