Shield your mane from the damaging effects of heat-styling tools with the Redken Extreme Play Safe 450; a fortifying 3-in-1 hair treatment that protects damaged locks from heat up to 230°C (450°F) and minimises further breakage. Applied to damp mid-lengths and ends, the innovative heat-protecting formula enriches stressed tresses with a powerful blend of plant proteins and Tourmaline to seal the hair fibres and visibly reduce the appearance of split ends by 70%. Play safe and blow-dry, straighten, curl and crimp without causing harm to your luscious locks.