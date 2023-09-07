Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Redken
Extreme Mask Strength Builder 250ml
£31.50
£26.78
Buy Now
Review It
At Look Fantastic
Need a few alternatives?
Nutrafol
Shampoo & Conditioner
BUY
$88.00
Nutrafol
dpHUE
Gloss+ In Copper
BUY
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo And Conditioner Duo
BUY
£48.20
LookFantastic
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment
BUY
£24.10
LookFantastic
More from Redken
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment
BUY
£24.10
LookFantastic
Redken
Extreme Mask Strength Builder 250ml
BUY
£26.78
£31.50
Look Fantastic
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment
BUY
$47.00
Adore Beauty
Redken
Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Treatment Mask
BUY
$12.00
Ulta
More from Hair Care
Nutrafol
Shampoo & Conditioner
BUY
$88.00
Nutrafol
dpHUE
Gloss+ In Copper
BUY
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo And Conditioner Duo
BUY
£48.20
LookFantastic
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment
BUY
£24.10
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted