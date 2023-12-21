Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Color Wow
Extra Strength Dream Coat
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
Need a few alternatives?
Dyson
Round Volumising Brush
BUY
£30.00
Dyson
Shark
Smoothstyle Heated Brush & Smoothing Comb
BUY
£84.99
£99.99
Sephora
Dyson
Large Round Volumizing Brush
BUY
$39.99
Dyson
RŌZ
Milk Hair Serum
BUY
$52.00
RŌZ
More from Color Wow
Color Wow
Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat
BUY
$32.00
Amazon
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
BUY
£22.95
£27.00
Sephora
Color Wow
Chris Appleton Money Masque
BUY
$72.21
Amazon Australia
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
BUY
$64.00
Adore Beauty
More from Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Elnett Satin Supreme Hold Volume Hairspray
BUY
$8.49
Priceline
Sun Bum
Beach Formula Sea Spray
BUY
$17.99
Priceline
MONDAY Haircare
Smooth Shampoo
BUY
$10.00
Coles
KISS Colors
Kiss Edge Fixer
BUY
$14.99
KISS Colors
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted