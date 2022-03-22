27 Rosiers

A dip-and-glide illuminating cream to enhance your ordinary. Born through collaboration with Miss Fame, this shimmering hybrid of skincare and color brings beyond-the-ordinary radiance and layered benefits to every skin type and tone. The lightweight, cream-to-powder texture amplifies your features while moisturizing, brightening and plumping skin and lips. For cheekbones, contours, eyelids, cupid's bow, lips, or anywhere you want the light to find you.