Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Reformation

Extended Sizes Salina Top

$128.00
At Reformation
This is a slim fitting top with a ruffle edged neckline, a smocked back bodice and puff sleeves. The Extended Sizes Salina pairs well with the Extended Sizes Liza High Straight Jean.
Featured in 1 story
Reformation's Plus Size Collection Is Here To Stay
by Eliza Huber