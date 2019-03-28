Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Reformation
Extended Sizes Julia Crop High Cigarette
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Now also available in sizes 14-24. This is a high rise, rigid jean with a zipper fly and a cigarette leg. The Julia Crop is fitted throughout the hip and butt with an easy fitting, cropped leg.
Featured in 1 story
Reformation's Plus Size Collection Is Here To Stay
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
R13
Destroyed Skinny Jeans
$345.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Stylenanda
Side Zip Skinny Jeans
$35.11
from
Stylenanda
BUY
Madewell
8" Skinny Jeans In Carbondale Wash
$128.00
from
Madewell
BUY
7 For All Mankind
The Skinny
$172.46
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Daley Top
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Parker Davy Ribbed Tee
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Jade Dress
$148.00
$88.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
$69.50
from
Levi's
BUY
NYDJ
Ami Skinny Jeans
$139.00
from
NYDJ
BUY
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted