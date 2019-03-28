Search
Reformation

Extended Sizes Julia Crop High Cigarette

$128.00
At Reformation
Now also available in sizes 14-24. This is a high rise, rigid jean with a zipper fly and a cigarette leg. The Julia Crop is fitted throughout the hip and butt with an easy fitting, cropped leg.
Featured in 1 story
Reformation's Plus Size Collection Is Here To Stay
by Eliza Huber