Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Mara Hoffman

Extended Size Francesca Dress

$595.00
At Mara Hoffman
Francesca midi wrap dress in white. Long attached belt. Deep v-neck. Full 3/4 length sleeves. Bodice lined. Skirt semi-sheer. 100% Hemp Fabric does not provide stretch Dry clean only Learn more about Our Approach
Featured in 1 story
Introducing The Little White Prairie Dress
by Eliza Huber