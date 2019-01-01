Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
W3LL People
Expressionist Liquid Eyeliner
$17.98
Buy Now
Review It
At W3ll People
A celebrity favorite, plant-based liquid liner for... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
13 Beauty Sales To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Naked Skin Ultra Definition Loose Finishing Powder
$34.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
DETAILS
Lancôme
Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Foundation
$47.00
from
Lancôme
BUY
DETAILS
Dermablend Professional
Quick-fix Body Foundation Stick
$29.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer
$28.80
from
Amazon
BUY
More from W3LL People
DETAILS
W3LL People
Bio Baked Bronzer Powder Natural Tan
C$32.49
from
well.ca
BUY
DETAILS
W3LL People
Bio Bronzer Powder - Natural Tan (0.21 Oz.)
$21.99
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
W3LL People
Bio Base Baked Foundation
$27.99
from
The Detox Market
BUY
DETAILS
W3LL People
Bio Brightener Baked Powder
$24.99
from
W3ll People
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted