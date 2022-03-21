Levi's

Ex-boyfriend Trucker Jacket

$98.00

A little oversized, a lot of attitude. Designed with an extra-relaxed silhouette, our Levi’s® Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is an updated take on our original jean jacket. It’s an ideal outer layer whose slight drop shoulder, longer sleeves and elongated hem creates a cool, borrowed-from-the-boys look. An updated take on the original jean jacket Designed with an extra-relaxed silhouette and elongated hem to create an oversized look Bigger, longer and looser than Levi’s® traditional boyfriend fit Levi’s® branded metal buttons and tapered “V” stitches make it instantly recognizable Gets better over time from natural wear with fading, stains and holes See More Style # 299440055 Color: Soft As Butter Medium Wash - Medium Wash How it Fits Relaxed fit Model is 5'95" and is wearing a size S Model is 5'9.5" and is wearing a size S Composition & Care 79% Cotton 21% TENCEL™ Lyocell Non-stretch Denim Point collar Front button placket Chest patch pockets with button-flap closures Welt side pockets Back waist tabs for an adjustable fit TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG Imported