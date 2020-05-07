Tai Jewelry

Evil Eye Enamel Chain Bracelet

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tai Jewelry

This adorable enamel charm bracelet merges style and whimsy for the perfect addition to any outfit, whether it's for work or play. Featuring a gold-plated brass chain measuring 15cm-18cm, adjustable via a chain extender, this bracelet is finished with delightful enamel charms along its length. Gold-Plated Brass Enamel Details Lobster Clasp Closure Adjustable from 15cm - 18cm TB-2814 (G) EYE It takes up to 3 business days to process from the date of order received. As soon as you order is ready to ship, we will send an email with your tracking number and you can track the delivery through usps.com. Shipping is only free for orders over $100. For orders under $100, there is a flat rate fee of $5. For international shipping costs and expedited shipping, shipping costs are determined by recipient location. We only delivery to residential or commercial addresses.