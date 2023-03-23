United States
Blazé Milano
Everynight Leather Blazer
$2756.00
At mytheresa
In line with Blazé Milano's exacting tailoring standards, the black Everynight blazer is crafted from Italian lamb leather with a double-breasted front and shoulder pads. Look closely to appreciate the curved "Smiley" pockets on the hips. material: 100% lamb leather lining: 100% viscose, fully lined care instructions: specialist clean breast pocket, buttoned pockets, internal pockets double-breasted buttoned front Made in Italy buttoned cuffs comes with garment bag Designer colour name: Black