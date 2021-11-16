Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

FIT & DESIGN Crew silhouette covers your ankle and lower calf Ribbed arch band offers a supportive feel Thick terry sole provides comfort and impact absorption TECHNOLOGY Dri-FIT sweat-wicking technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable ADDITIONAL DETAILS Machine wash Country of Origin : Imported Style : SX7666 Fabric : Fabric: 67% cotton / 30% polyester / 2% spandex / 1% nylon Brand : Nike Web ID: 20NIKMNKVRYDYCSHCAPA SKU: 21553250