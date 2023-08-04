FP Movement

Every Single Time Runsie

$60.00

At Free People

Style No. 80651953; Color Code: 040 Your favorite versatile sports bra is now featured in a one-piece silhouette with a wide waistband and cutout back detail. Fit: Formfitting, shorty-length, pull-on style Features: Soft and stretchy fabrication, wide ribbed band, scoop-neckline with racerback detail, cutout at back, seam detail throughout Why We <3 It: This versatile onesie is a sleek and supportive activewear essential.