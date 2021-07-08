United States
sloggi
Everfresh Seamfree Crop Top
£18.00
At La Redoute
Product details • Bralette • Non-padded • Non-underwired • Everfresh crop top • Lined cups • Lightweight, breathable fabric for a feeling of freshness • Feminine, sporty details • Invisible under tight-fitting clothes Fabric content and care advice • 46% polyamide, 42% cotton, 12% elastane • Washable at 40°C on a delicate cycle • Do not iron • Do not bleach • Do not tumble dry • Do not dry clean