Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
C/MEO Collective
Ever More Puff Sleeve Mini Dres
$134.87
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Imported Zipper closure Dry Clean Only Special Size Type: Standard Sleeve Type: Short Sleeve Weave Type: Woven
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
MARE POUR TOI
Sequin Faux Wrap Dress
$249.00
$149.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BHLDN
Thompson Dress
$168.00
$100.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Knotted Lurex Dress
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Milly
Scallop Sequins Rhea Dress
$345.00
$45.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
More from C/MEO Collective
C/MEO Collective
Ended Up Here Midi Dress
C$350.00
from
Sprout Collection
BUY
C/MEO Collective
Ever More Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$165.00
$134.26
from
Amazon
BUY
C/MEO Collective
Floral Print Mini Dress
£190.00
£152.00
from
ASOS
BUY
C/MEO Collective
Long Sleeve Blazer Dress With Ruffle Detail
C$234.82
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Stine Goya
Jasmine Dress
$350.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Platform
$125.00
from
Free People
BUY
J.Crew
Résumé Dress
$188.00
$131.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress
$100.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted