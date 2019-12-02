Ever Eco
Ever Eco Reusable Produce Bags – 8 Pack
Essential for a zero waste lifestyle and those aiming to cut down their single-use plastic consumption. Reusable produce bags replace plastic produce bags at the store or market. Made from recycled plastic bottles (rPET) Lightweight yet super strong transparent mesh fabric Extra large bags measure 30 x 35cm Perfect for fruit, vegetables, herbs and bulk goods such as grains, nuts and pulses Rinse your produce in the bag and pop straight into the fridge. Air flows through the mesh weave allowing your produce to breathe and stay fresh for longer Bags pack down into the pocket-sized storage pouch with carabiner clip Easily clips onto trolley or basket for easy access while shopping