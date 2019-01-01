Notem

Even Weekly Journal, Sienna

£21.54

Buy Now Review It

At Notem

Use this journal to provide you with an overview of your week, for taking notes, for chores, and for scribbles and ideas. The journal provides you with the tool to, week-in week-out, capture and note what you want to do and what you absolutely must not forget. Contents: Contacts Yearly Overview Weekdays (left) / Notes (right) Notes Lists Important notes Size: 133 x 187 mm Colour: Sienna Interior: 160 pages / uncoated paper Exterior: Hardcover Cloth with Ribbon Marker Made in Europe