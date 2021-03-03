Dame

Eva Ii

£116.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Designed with a woman's pleasure in mind, the Dame Eva II Vibrator's seamless profile features flexible wings that nestle comfortably along your intimate contours for a secure fit, providing a blissful, whisper-quiet vibration. Fully waterproof, this travel-friendly companion delivers optimal functionality with its 3-speed motor and no hands, no hassle design. The Details Waterproof, phthalate free medical grade silicone 3-speed motor USB rechargeable in charging base/travel case You must be at least 18 years of age to purchase This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. DMER-WU2 Manufacturer Style No. EVA 02 Q Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. WARNING: Click here Opens in a modal window to review California Prop 65 information related to this product. How to Use Includes Travel Mode for discreet transportation