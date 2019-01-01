Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Suncoo

Eugenie Coat

$590.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Felt Plaid pattern lining Mid-length profile Collared neck Long sleeves Notch collar Button at front On-seam side pockets Lined Shell: 50% polyester/40% wool/10% alpaca Lining: 100% viscose Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported, China Style #SUNCO30142
Featured in 1 story
Meghan Markle Wore A Blue Coat, So We Want One
by Channing Hargrove