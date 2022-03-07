Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Jeans
Universal Standard
Etta High Rise Straight Leg Jeans 28 Inch Distressed Light Blue
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
comfy blue jeans
Need a few alternatives?
Good American
Good Waist Slit Waistband
BUY
$149.00
Good American
Madewell
The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Jean In Edmunds Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Pilcro
Pilcro The Skipper High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
Torrid
Bombshell Skinny Jean - Premium Stretch Eco Dark Wash
BUY
$58.17
$89.50
Torrid
More from Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Softie Silky Jersey Pajama Top
BUY
$118.40
$148.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants
BUY
$75.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Elbe Shirt
BUY
$94.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Renee Raglan Turtleneck Black
BUY
$98.00
Universal Standard
More from Jeans
Good American
Good Waist Slit Waistband
BUY
$149.00
Good American
Madewell
The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Jean In Edmunds Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Pilcro
Pilcro The Skipper High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
Torrid
Bombshell Skinny Jean - Premium Stretch Eco Dark Wash
BUY
$58.17
$89.50
Torrid
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted