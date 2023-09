Dolce Vita

Ethan Suede Boots

$200.00 $59.47

Buy Now Review It

At Saks OFF 5TH

Sleek boots made from supple leather with a curved edge. Suede upper Point toe Side zip closure Synthetic/textile lining Padded insole Synthetic sole Imported SIZE Heel, 1.7" (43mm) Shaft, 11" (279mm) Leg opening, about 15" Style Code: 0400016052682