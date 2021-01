Simple Designs

Etagere Organizer Storage Shelf Floor Lamp

$59.99 $44.99

Illuminate your living space in style with our floor shelf lamp with linen shade. This gorgeous piece adds versatility as the shelves can be used to display photographs and other memorabilia while the linen lamp shade casts a soft, warming light throughout your living space. This lamp adds sophistication and style to any home's décor.