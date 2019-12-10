Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Faris
Esther Cultured Pearl Earrings
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Celebrate the freedom of the vine with these polished, cultured pearl-accented earrings in an organic swirling shape.
Need a few alternatives?
Adina's Jewels
Double Row Synthetic Turquoise Huggie Earrings
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Roxanne Assoulin
Mismatched Earrings
$75.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
promoted
Lightbox
Halo Earrings In Blue
$1000.00
from
Lightbox
BUY
HONEYCAT
Rainbow Crystal Arc Earrings
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Faris
Faris
Silver Neb Necklace
$105.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Faris
Playsway Earrings
$196.00
from
Faris
BUY
Faris
Swing Earrings
$275.00
from
Faris
BUY
Faris
Mobile Earrings
$275.00
from
Faris
BUY
More from Earrings
Adina's Jewels
Double Row Synthetic Turquoise Huggie Earrings
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Roxanne Assoulin
Mismatched Earrings
$75.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
promoted
Lightbox
Halo Earrings In Blue
$1000.00
from
Lightbox
BUY
HONEYCAT
Rainbow Crystal Arc Earrings
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted