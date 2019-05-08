Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
rag & bone
Estelle Logo-embossed Leather Espadrilles
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Sole measures approximately 25mm/1 inch Ties at ankle Tan leather (Calf) Made in Spain
Featured in 1 story
Civilization's Oldest Shoe Gets A Stylish Update
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nine West
Fabiola Thong Sandals
$49.00
from
Nine West
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Sandals
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Boardwalk Lace-up Sandal
$59.50
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ancient Greek Sandals
Apteros Cutout Leather Slides
£130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from rag & bone
DETAILS
rag & bone
Dre Low-rise Slim Boyfriend
$225.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Ruth Super High-rise Ankle Wide Leg
$375.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Military Drawstring Bucket Hat
£109.16
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Military Drawstring Bucket Hat
$125.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted