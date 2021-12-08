Essie

Essie Nail Polish

C$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

Over a thousand nuanced colors, essie original nail polish takes from the latest fashion and cultural trends to make your manicure possibilities endless, with a wink and story always on hand. Salon quality formula for flawless coverage easy glide brush for even, professional application at home. widest shade range, perfect for nail art. FEATURES & BENEFITS Salon quality formula for flawless coverage. Our exclusive easy glide brush for quick, even professional application on nails. From the essie collection, which has produced more than 1,000 shades and counting. HOW TO USE How to use: Apply one coat of any of our essie base coats on nails. follow with two coats of essie original color. finish with any one of our essie top coats. INGREDIENTS Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Propyl Acetate, Tosylamide/Formaldehyde Resin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Trimethyl Pentanyl Diisobutyrate, Triphenyl Phosphate, Ethyl Tosylamide, Camphor, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Diacetone Alcohol, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Benzophenone-1, Alumina, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica, Citric Acid, Tin Oxide, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate,Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Aluminum Calcium Sodium Silicate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Dimethicone. (D44247/2). May Contain: Mica, Ci 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Ci 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, Ci 15850 / Red 7 Lake, Ci 77491, Ci 77499 / Iron Oxides, Ci 15850 / Red 6 Lake, Ci 15880 / Red 34, Ci 77266 / Black 2, Ci 73360 / Red 30 Lake, Ci 75170 / Guanine, Ci 77000 / Aluminum Powder, Ci 77007 / Ultramarines, Ci 77510 / Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide, Ci 19140 / Yellow 5 Lake, Ci 42090 / Blue 1 Lake.