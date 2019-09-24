Essie

Essie Nail Lacquer, Sugar Daddy 160 0.46 Fl Oz (13.5 Ml)

Essie aims to inspire a love for the manicure experience with a wit and style that touches the hearts of women everywhere. Essie is the go-to nail brand for beauty professionals, industry insiders, celebrities and fashion icons around the world. As the color authority, essie is center stage on runways around the world, offering highly-anticipated color collections that drive trends season after season. the salon-quality formula and catchy, whimsical names have led to the creation of more than 1,000 shades. Since its introduction by Essie Weingarten, essie has delighted the color-obsessed with a love shared all over the world. essie is in the business of taking care of your nails For 35 years, essie has been a beloved nail salon brand – bringing perfectly polished nails with on-trend colors to clients. Now, the nail salon expert expands its seamless nail care system that accounts for every manicure need. Nail care is the foundation of a perfect manicure. esse’s expanded mani-care system customizes your nail care with a wide array of products, from priming color correctors to cuticle care and top coats that address nail needs and ensure beautiful results. All your bases (and basecoats) are covered with the essie nail care range. New color coded packaging comes complete with visuals to help identify nail needs and choose the right essie product or system for perfectly polished nails. The perfect essie manicure follow these 4 simple steps to achieve the perfect manicure and ideal nail health. nails never had it so good. Step 1: hydrate with essie apricot cuticle oil. Step 2: clean then prep nails with essie base coat or primer. Step 3: apply 2 coats of essie color. Step 4: seal and shine with essie top coat.