Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Essie
Essie Nail Color Polish, Bobbing For Baubles, 0.46 Fl Oz
$8.57
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Don’t hold your breath, just take the fashion plunge and score this magnificent jewel tone nail lacquer of deepest, darkest sapphire.
More from Essie
Essie
Essie Icons Remixed Below Zero
C$12.81
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Essie
Essie Icons Remixed Like A Rebel
C$12.81
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Essie
Essie Icons Remixed Wicked Fierce
C$12.81
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Essie
Essie Icons Remixed Ballet Sneakers
C$12.81
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted