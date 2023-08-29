Essie

Essie Gel Couture Long-lasting Nail Polish, 8-free Vegan, Gossamer Garments

inspired by haute couture, essie Gel Couture is salon quality & longwear at home without the UV lamp. chip and fade resistant color meets gel-like high shine in just 2 easy steps. no base coat, no UV lamp needed. 91% agree it looks like gel, but removes like regular polish, with no harsh soaking, scrubbing or scraping needed. available in a collection of exquisite, long lasting colors. essie Gel Couture Gossamer Garments - sheer light pink longwear nail polish with a cream finish. easy two step system - step 1- apply 2 coats of gel couture high adherence nail color. step 2- apply gel couture gel-like high shine top coat. No base coat or UV lamp needed. looks like gel, removes like regular polish - remove gel couture nail polish with any nail polish remover, no harsh soaking, scrubbing or scraping. precise, generous application- swirl stem brush for precise generous coverage and flawless at home application. vegan, no animal testing, 8-free formula - without formaldehyde, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate and animal derived ingredients. 8-free vegan formula: without formaldehyde, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate and animal derived ingredients.