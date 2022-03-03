Sheertex

Essential Sheer Tights

$29.00

Made with the same strong Sheertex™ Knit Technology found in our classic products, with a lighter weight waistband, assembled using a fully-automated process, and shipped in minimal packaging. As soft and stretchy as your regular tights — but so much better. The perfect go-to everyday tights. Every day low price: No additional discounts applicable on this product. What else makes Essentials different than our Classic tights? We replaced hand-sewing with a fully-automated process. We stripped down the packaging to offer you the best possible value for the price. We offer a 30-day guarantee, rather than the 90 days that come with our other products. And we cut our margin to make Essentials an easy entry point into Sheertex tights, and support our mission of making our non-disposable tights available to everyone! Sheerness: Sheer, 30 Denier 30 day Worry-Free Guarantee Made strong by Sheertex™ Knit Technology