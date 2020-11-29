United States
Uncommon Goods
Essential Oil Shower Steamers
$14.00
At Uncommon Goods
Open one of these essential oil steamers in your shower and open your pores to a real reset. Choose Stress Relief with lemongrass, eucalyptus and orange; invigorating Wake Up blend with spearmint and two kinds of citrus; or Sleep Tight, which uses the soothing essence of lavender to wind you down. Don’t just get clean, get better. Handmade in Washington State.