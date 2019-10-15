Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Jouer Cosmetics
Essential Lip Enhancer Shine Balm
C$23.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A lightweight, moisture-rich balm with a hint of color for smooth, shiny, kissable, baby-soft lips that nurtures, conditions, and hydrates for visible fullness.
Need a few alternatives?
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Matte Lip Kit
$29.00
from
Ulta
BUY
Amazon
Travis Scott Sand Hoodie
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Honest Beauty
Vegan Tinted Lip Balm
$8.83
from
Amazon
BUY
Shiseido
Visionairy Gel Lipstick
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Jouer Cosmetics
More from Makeup
Live Tinted
The Huestick
C$33.00
from
Live Tinted
BUY
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation
C$90.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Matte Lip Kit
$29.00
from
Ulta
BUY
Amazon
Travis Scott Sand Hoodie
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted