Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Universal Standard
Essential Cashmere Crew
$98.00
$83.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
Need a few alternatives?
RDI
V-neck Faux Suede Elbow Patch Tunic Sweater
BUY
$24.97
$85.00
Nordstrom Rack
FRNCH
Nihed Sweater
BUY
$49.97
$102.00
Nordstrom Rack
Magaschoni
V-neck Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$69.97
$215.00
Nordstrom Rack
Universal Standard
Essential Cashmere V
BUY
$83.30
$98.00
Universal Standard
More from Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Marne Bootcut Jeans 32 Inch
BUY
$98.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Essential Cashmere V
BUY
$83.30
$98.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Essential Cashmere V
BUY
$83.30
$98.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Essential Cashmere V
BUY
$83.30
$98.00
Universal Standard
More from Sweaters
RDI
V-neck Faux Suede Elbow Patch Tunic Sweater
BUY
$24.97
$85.00
Nordstrom Rack
FRNCH
Nihed Sweater
BUY
$49.97
$102.00
Nordstrom Rack
Magaschoni
V-neck Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$69.97
$215.00
Nordstrom Rack
Universal Standard
Essential Cashmere V
BUY
$83.30
$98.00
Universal Standard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted