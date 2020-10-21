Love Goodly

Essential Bi-monthly Subscription Box

$34.95

At Love Goodly

Subscribe today! You will receive the Oct/Nov Essential Box (shipping now). You will be renewed on November 28 for the Dec/Jan Essential Box. If you do not want to be renewed, click here to purchase the Single Essential Box. Our subscription box for women by women ships every other month, with free U.S. shipping. See Box FAQ for details. We support our charity partner for each box sold. The October/November 2020 Essential Box contains 4 full-sized products with a total retail value of $91+ and supports our charity partner, Farm Sanctuary. All Love Goodly Essential boxes are carefully curated with 4-5 full size products, focused on nontoxic, cruelty free and vegan beauty and skincare, as well as an occasional eco style accessory, wellness product or healthy snack. Pause or cancel anytime. More questions? Check our Box FAQs or email info@lovegoodly.com. Self care is so important so pamper yourself (or a friend)! Your Love Goodly orders are 100% safe and secure. The health and safety of our customers and team members is our highest priority. We've implemented clean room style packing procedures to ensure extra care in our packing and fulfillment. There may be a 1-2 day delay in your order, but rest assured that we are processing orders. If you have any questions, please email info@lovegoodly.com