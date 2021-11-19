ModernPotteryShop

Beautiful, handmade stoneware espresso cup hand made on the wheel with a hand painted face, glazed with a transparent gloss all over, perfectly fits 3.5oz’s of coffee. Perfect wedding or birthday gift! Each item is handmade and unique, whilst the glaze will be representative of the photo please note the colouration and pattern will vary between cups as is the charm of handmade ceramics. Dimensions: (approx) 5.5cm (h) x 5.5cm (w) ------------------------------------------------ Instagram: @modernpotteryshop ------------------------------------------------ Gift Wrap If your items are for a gift please select this at checkout, gift messaging is available free of charge. ------------------------------------------------ ********************************************************************************************************************************************* Shipping: UK - All UK orders are sent first class (service takes 1-3 working days from shipment date) International - All international orders are sent with royal mail international tracked Please note sale is for espresso cup / cups pictured and listed in title, no props used are included in the sale