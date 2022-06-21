Trudon

Ernesto Candle

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Fresh cuban cigars, the comforting quiet of a close-to-hand radio - revolution on the mind. Cire Trudon Ernesto Candle Classic is a Havana-inspired single wick candle. Crafted from vegetable wax, it is a leather scented candle that presents top notes of rhum and bergamot to create a fresh, yet contradictorily natural-earthy aroma. Oak moss, amber and patchouli to provide warmth and balance. A well-rounded aroma, beautiful for living rooms and studies.