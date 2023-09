Coachtopia

Ergo Bag In Woven Checkerboard Repurposed Leather

$350.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

Shell: Repurposed leather Lining: Coachtopia Leather (at least 50% recycled from leather scraps) Binding: Repurposed leather Leather hangtag: Repurposed leather Resin hangtag: 70% recycled plastic Inside slip pocket Snap closure Handle with 6 1/4" drop 9.8" (L) x 12" (H) x 3" (W) Digital passport accessed via NFC chip or QR code Style No. CK566